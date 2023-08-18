Celebrating the industry’s innovators across the board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In this week’s episode of In Focus, Farmers Weekly talks with two innovators who were recognised for their contributions to the food and fibre sector at recent industry awards events.

Agrisea chief executive Clare Bradley won the Robin Davidson Memorial Award at the Agritech NZ awards ceremony, while Hopefield Hemp, run by Blair and Jody Drysdale, won the innovation award at the Arable Awards in Christchurch.

Richard Rennie previews the trade delegation to India he’ll be following to India next week. And with dairy prices in the doldrums, Federated Farmers dairy chair Richard McIntyre has some advice to help weather the upcoming season.

In Focus, Episode 4 listening sequence from:

1.15 – Richard Rennie talks about his upcoming India trip

7.25 – Robin Davidson Memorial Award recipient AgriSea chief executive Clare Bradley talks about her recent win and the work they do.

18.15 – Blair Drysdale from Hopefield Hemp talks about the arable awards win and his family’s hemp-growing journey.

26.15 – In light of recent market downturns across the sector exacerbated by many other things, a Federated Farmers survey published last week highlighted a significant slump in farmer confidence. Board member and dairy chair Richard MacIntyre provide insights on the survey results and why things are the way they are.