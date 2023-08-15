Ag tech champs honoured by AgriTech NZ

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two industry champions have been honoured for their collective action for the benefit of the sector at an AgriTech New Zealand event.

The event, hosted at Parliament, honoured the work of individuals in the industry, with the Robin Davidson Memorial Award going to AgriSea chief executive Clare Bradley.

The award celebrates the work of individuals in the agritech industry who represent good citizenship through collaboration, collective action for the sector and supporting the development of others in the community.

“The nominations we received for this award were of the highest calibre and the executive council had a hard decision to make,” AgriTech NZ chair Bridgit Hawkins said.

“Ultimately Clare’s work as a champion for industry made her a great choice.

“She’s an incredible role model and shares her time, knowledge and support generously with all those involved.

“Clare reflects the behaviours that Robin Davidson exemplified, being a passionate advocate not only for agritech but also for the health and wellbeing of people, place and planet,” Hawkins said.

The AgriTech Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Wharf42 chief executive Peter Wren-Hilton.

Currently overseas working on new agritech collaborations, Wren-Hilton accepted the award via a recorded video.

AgriTech NZ chief executive Brendan O’Connell has worked closely with Wren-Hilton over many years and said the award was a fitting recognition of years of dedication.

“Peter has had a vision for the role of agritech from NZ for many years.

“He has championed an ecosystem approach to connecting globally and has played a key role in the growth of the industry including the creation of AgriTech NZ,” O’Connell said.

“It is fitting that on a night where we celebrate all that has been achieved through collaborative practice for the industry that we recognise Peter’s foundational and ongoing role.”

Both Bradley and Wren-Hilton acknowledged the work they undertake would not be possible without support and collaborations across the sector.