Country Women’s Collective directory launched

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An online business directory has been launched by Rural Women New Zealand to support rural businesswomen.

Called The Country Women’s Collective, the directory will promote and support entrepreneurial rural women.

“We know from our annual NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards and Activator programmes that rural businesswomen really want to support each other,” said Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) national president Gill Naylor.

“We hope the online directory will become the go-to place for people who want to support local and NZ-made products and services from our rural communities.

“There’s no other online offering like this in NZ that showcases and celebrates rural products from clothing and homewares to services from agritourism to farm supplies.”

RWNZ member and co-founder of Foxtrot Home, Kate Cullwick, is an early adopter of the business directory.

“The directory is a leading initiative to help small businesses not only increase their exposure to more shoppers, but to heighten and celebrate the incredible talent found out there in rural Aotearoa.

“I think it will be infinitely inspiring for other up-and-coming entrepreneurs too”

The directory is available on the Rural Women New Zealand website.