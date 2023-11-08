Hawke’s Bay farmers getting ready for a laugh

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is some light relief on the horizon for Hawke’s Bay farmers and growers with the arrival of two comedy shows to the region. The shows, to be held in late November in Puketitiri and Napier, will feature performances from four of New Zealand’s top comedic acts.

Organised by Farmstrong with the support of FMG, the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Rural Support Trust, the shows hope to entice people off farm and out of the orchards for a night of fun.

Farmstrong programme lead Gerard Vaughan said the shows will bring a bit of positivity after what has been an incredibly tough year for the region.

“Prioristising your wellbeing during challenging times and getting off the farm or orchard when you can is really important. That’s why we have created a couple of events that people can look forward to, to think about something else and catch up with mates, even if just for a couple of hours.

“You are your business’s most valuable asset and what is better for some time out than having a laugh, a meal and a drink with a few friends.”

Featured comedians include Nick Rado, Courtney Dawson, Kajun Brooking and Wilson Dixon.

The comedy shows follow successful events in Canterbury last year to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. Last year’s events attracted more than 300 farmers and growers.

The shows are scheduled for:

• Thursday November 23 – Puketitiri Golf Club, 4840 Puketitiri Road

Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm, book here: https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/10132

• Friday November 24 – The Cabana, Bluff Hill, Napier

Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm, book here

Tickets for both shows are $20 and include supper. Licensed bars are available at both venues.

Tickets can be booked online here: https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/10527