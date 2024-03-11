Jack Jordan makes the top cut again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Timbersports champion Jack Jordan has won the Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson and the PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year for the second consecutive year.

His remarkable victories in Timbersports include securing the Stihl World Champions Trophy 2023 and in the process setting a world record, alongside other achievements throughout the year.

“Jack’s accomplishments are a true reflection of the values of dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship that are the bedrock of rural New Zealand,” Simon Rutherford, managing director of Ford Motor Company of New Zealand Limited, said.

“The winners, each excelling in their respective categories, are a testament to the wide range of sporting disciplines and the depth of talent within the rural sports community.”

The awards ceremony, held at the Awapuni Racing Centre in Palmerston North, also celebrated the exceptional contributions of individuals like Anne Paterson, who was honoured with the RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award, and Clay Harris, who was hailed as the Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.

The gala dinner recognised the unwavering commitment of individuals like Grant Calder, winner of the Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability award.

The winners for each category are:

• Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award and the PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award: Jack Jordan of Taumarunui – Timbersports.

• The RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award: Anne Paterson, expat from Blackbutt, Queensland – Timbersports.

• Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability: Grant Calder – Sheep Dog Trials.

• The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award: Clay Harris from Mokauiti in the King Country – Shearing Sports

• The Freebairn & Hehir Lawyers Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award:

Nigel Armstrong of Christchurch – Harness Racing

Bronwyn Troon of Taihape – Gumboot Throwing

Erana Stevens-Tulip of Te Kuiti – Shearing

• Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award:

Pat Hellier from Kamo but living in Papamoa – Highland Games

Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui – Fencing

• The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background supported by Higgins Concrete: Zoe Hobbs, Ngāruahine, the first woman in Oceania to run a sub-11 seconds for the 100 meters, who was born and raised in Stratford and New Plymouth.