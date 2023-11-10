Schools to race their fadge, and more, at rural sports day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Agri Futures Clash of the Colleges, an initiative of the New Zealand Rural Games Trust, is set to take centre stage at the NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 15.

More than 300 students from 11 schools, from Timaru to Hanmer Springs, are gearing up to compete in two rounds of competition aimed at honing their skills and embracing the excitement of rural sports.

The event features a wide array of modules sponsored by leading industry players.

Daniel O’Regan, general manager of Agri Futures said Agri Futures is all about fostering the next generation’s interest in agriculture and primary industries.

“These modules provide hands-on experiences that showcase the diversity and opportunities across the sector. We are thrilled to be a part of the New Zealand Agricultural Show and deeply grateful to CRV and our module holders for their unwavering support.

“A big thank-you to our volunteers, especially those from the Banks Peninsula and Waimakariri Young Farmers Clubs who will be armed with expertise to aid the next generation.”

This year’s Canterbury Clash of the Colleges includes Intermediate students, opening up new horizons for even younger participants to explore rural careers and sports. The enthusiasm of these budding athletes promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Participating schools: St Andrew’s College, Hanmer Springs School, Burnham School, Craighead Diocesan School, Darfield High School, Ellesmere College, Ashburton College, Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery, Christ’s College, Oxford Area School and Beaconsfield School

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Location: The Show Grounds, Christchurch

Time: 10am

Modules:

Tree Identification with NZ Wood Council

Mussel Float Tying with Young Fish

Primary Industries with Equipment ID

Geographic Distribution of NZ with MPI

Module TBC by Future Foresters

Artificial Insemination with CRV

First Response with St John

Wool Classing by PGG Wrightson

Handpiece Set up with Acto

Sheep Body Condition Scoring

All Tied Up at the Rake Master Challenge by NZ Arboricultural Association

Gumboot Toss with NZ Boot Throw Association

Fencing Tie Off with Fencing Contractors New Zealand

Wool Fadge Race

Ear tagging

Quad Bike Tyre Change with Telford and Southern Institute of Technology

Timetable:

10:20 AM Intermediate Clash begins

12:00 PM Intermediate Prizegiving

12:35 PM Secondary School Clash of the Colleges begins

2:25 PM Secondary School Prize Giving

This marks the third Clash of the Colleges event in 2023, following successful editions in Auckland and Palmerston North. By the end of these events, approximately 600 students will have taken part in 2023.