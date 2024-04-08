Cattle hoof trimmers get serious about industry standards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Six hoof trimmers have formed the New Zealand Cattle Hoof Trimmers Association to ensure practitioners are working to accepted standards.

The association aims to set a high standard for the industry and encourage members to obtain recognised qualifications and undergo re-evaluation every two years to maintain membership.

The association emphasises the importance of competence, well-maintained equipment, the ability to provide sound advice to farmers, and staying in touch with the latest developments in hoof care.

The association will also focus on creating a platform for hoof trimmers, industry professionals and other stakeholders to collaborate and share ideas regarding lameness issues.

The New Zealand hoof trimming industry, though relatively young, has witnessed robust growth over the past decade, boasting approximately 25-30 active professional hoof trimmers, foundation member Fred Hoekstra said.

“Initially, preventative hoof trimming was viewed as a common and necessary practice in Europe and America, but it faced reluctance in New Zealand.

“However, a growing number of farmers now recognise the benefits of this preventive approach, understanding that maintaining optimal hoof health is essential for the overall wellbeing and productivity of their cows.”

In NZ, where pasture-based farms are prevalent, the importance of preventing lameness through proper hoof trimming cannot be overstated. The wellbeing of cows is directly linked to their ability to walk comfortably, impacting their productivity.

While hoof trimming is a specialised job that takes extensive training, its significance is often underestimated.

“It is crucial to dispel the misconception that effective hoof trimming is solely determined by improvements in a cow’s locomotion. In reality, hoof trimmers play a vital role in accelerating the healing process, acknowledging that they cannot ‘fix’ cows but facilitate their self-healing. Poor hoof trimming, however, can slow down the healing process and in the worst-case scenario, cause permanent damage to the cow.”

Drawing inspiration from European practices, where farmers are obligated to have their cows trimmed twice a year by qualified professionals to obtain a milk premium, NZ aims to elevate its standards in hoof health for the sustainability of the dairy industry.

“Lameness holds a prominent position among the top three animal health issues in farming, alongside mastitis and infertility.

“It is the only health issue out of those three that is visible to the public from the roadside and this visibility underscores the urgency for quality hoof trimming by certified professionals in New Zealand.”

However, the ease with which individuals can start hoof trimming businesses in NZ is a potential problem as the number of hoof trimmers grows. Some so-called “professional” hoof trimmers rely solely on their farming experience, potentially causing harm to cows, farmers, the hoof-trimming industry and the dairy sector.

By establishing clear criteria and expectations for its members, the association aims to safeguard the wellbeing of cows, promote the sustainability of the dairy industry, and elevate the professionalism of hoof trimmers across the nation.

To get in contact with the New Zealand Cattle Hoof Trimmers Association visit www.nzchta.co.nz