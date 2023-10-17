MIA scholarship applications open

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Applications have opened for the Meat Industry Association 2024 scholarship programme, aimed at tertiary students who are looking to a career in the red meat sector beyond the farm gate.

Up to four new scholarships, a mixture of undergraduate and postgraduate positions, are available.

Undergraduate scholarships are worth $5000 a year for each year of study for up to three years. Post-graduate scholarships are worth $10,000 a year for each year of study for up to two years.

“The red meat sector is an exciting industry to work with a range of opportunities available,” Meat Industry Association (MIA) chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said.

“New Zealand is a world-leader in producing nutritious, safe and quality food and our people are at the heart of this success.

“The industry is also New Zealand’s second largest goods exporter and largest manufacturer. We’re one of the country’s biggest employers, representing 4.7% of national employment.”

Karapeeva said as well as financial support, MIA scholars benefit from being given mentoring, networking opportunities across the sector and assistance with obtaining study-related projects or vacation work in the industry.

Applications are encouraged from across a wide range of fields of study if applicants can show they are relevant to meat processing, marketing or exporting,

“That includes food sciences, nutrition, engineering, process design, industrial innovation, environmental science and international marketing and policy,” she said.

“We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds and would like to support those who would struggle to get further education.”

The programme is for NZ citizens or permanent residents studying at a tertiary institution. Applications for the scholarships close on Monday, November 27.

Details are available on www.mia.co.nz