Ag heavyweights up for C-suite laurels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Silver Fern Farms chair Rob Hewett and chief executive Simon Limmer have been nominated for the Deloitte Top 200 Business Awards.

Hewett was nominated for Chairperson of the Year and Limmer Chief Executive of the Year.

Westland Dairy has been nominated in the Most Improved Performance category, having turned around an $80 million loss in 2021 to record a $40m profit a year later.

It is up against Port of Auckland and Sky TV.

Comvita and Scales Corporation has been nominated for the best growth strategy along with Heartland Bank.

Hewett is up against David Carter from Beca and Scott St John of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for the chair title.

Those nominated for the chief executive title alongside Limmer are Grant Webster from Tourism Holdings and Vittoria Shortt from ASB Bank.

Limmer will next year take up a role as chief executive of wine exporter Indevin Group.

The winners will be announced on December 6.