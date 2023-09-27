Dairy Industry Awards entries set to open

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Entries for the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards open on October 1, with the final gala dinner to be held in Queenstown in May next year.

All national finalists will win flights to and accommodation in Queenstown for finals week, with the Dairy Trainees also enjoying a study tour around the region.

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) general manager Robin Congdon said the awards are not only a prestigious programme with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes, they are a learning platform where people can secure their future, learn, connect and grow, personally and professionally.

“The awards promote best practice within the dairy industry and give entrants the chance to challenge themselves, connect with others, earn a regional or national title and to share in substantial regional and national prize pools.”

The awards include NZ Share Farmer of the Year, NZ Dairy Manager of the Year, NZ Dairy Trainee of the Year and Fonterra Responsible Dairying of the Year and entries are accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Online entries close at midnight on December 5. Those entering before midnight on October 27 will go into an early bird entry prize draw.