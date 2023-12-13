NZ growers gonged at Syngenta Growth Awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two New Zealand growers have been recognised at the Syngenta Growth Awards in Sydney.

Hamish Marr, a grain and livestock farmer from Methven, and David Manktelow, a horticultural scientist from Hawke’s Bay, were crowned winners in the community and people category.

The Growth Awards, launched nearly 10 years ago, shine a light on the contribution and influence that growers, farm advisers and community leaders from across Australia and New Zealand have on the agricultural sector.

Winners are drawn from one of the following categories: productivity, sustainability, community, people, and innovator.

Syngenta ANZ country head and managing director Paul Luxton said this year’s NZ winners represent the best of the best.

“We’ve had another exceptional cohort of nominations this year, and it was incredibly hard for our judges to narrow it down to our final national winners. The depth of experience of our winners and each of their incredible contributions to not only their communities but the wider ag sector are deserving of the accolades coming their way.

“The winners range from legendary pioneers in the sector to first-generation farmers paving the way for future generations. One thing they have in common is a passion for furthering the sustainability of the ag industry through their endeavours, which is more important than ever as we look at what the future of farming looks like,” Luxton said.

The winners in each category will be offered the opportunity to go on an international study tour next year, and will join the alumni of previous winners, who continue to connect, collaborate and add value to their local communities.

The Growth Awards, said Syngenta, support its global sustainability commitments to reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint and help farmers deal with the extreme weather patterns caused by climate change.