ACT MP Mark Cameron has been appointed chair of Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee.

A second-term list MP, Cameron has been a dairy farmer in Ruawai in Northland for 30 years.

Elected in 2020, he was ACT’s spokesperson for primary industries, regional economic development and biodiversity.

Parliament’s Business Committee decided last week that National would have three members on the select committee, Labour two and both Greens and ACT one each.