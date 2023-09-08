Farmers NZ to host political debate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Young farmers group Future Farmers NZ is to host a debate on September 15, giving representatives from six political parties the opportunity to pitch their vision for the sector if they were to become agriculture minister after October’s election.

Those participating are Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor (Labour), Nicola Grigg (National’s associate spokesperson for primary industries), Mark Patterson (New Zealand First), Mark Cameron (ACT), Eugenie Sage (Green) and Raf Manji (TOP leader).

Co-hosting the debate will be Finn Ross from Young Labour and Eve McCallum from Young National, who also co-host the political podcast Both Sides Now. They are also board members of Future Farmers.

In the commentary box will be Andy Thompson, host of the Rural Roundup on SENZ, and Sarah Perriam from Sarah’s Country.

The debate runs from 1:30 to 3pm and will be held at Lincoln University.

It will also be livestreamed on the Future Farmers website and recorded for those who cannot be there.