Fonterra farmers offered cheaper, greener chilling system

Dairy farmers now have access to a new milk chilling system that will save them money and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The pay as you save (PAUS) initiative was launched in North Otago, allowing Fonterra farmers to access new generation milk-chilling technology by leasing the new systems rather than having to purchase them as they’ve typically done in the past.

Milk-chilling systems are required to ensure milk gets to the required temperature of 6degC or below within two hours of milking, but this a significant capital investment for farmers and can become increasingly costly as the systems age.

Older units also use hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are being phased down around the world and are much more limited in terms of their technology and features.

The PAUS scheme offers the full servicing of the chilling units by Cool Group as part of a lease agreement with Fonterra farmers. Lease payments will be deducted from monthly milk cheques with the option to extend the lease when it rolls over, or to purchase the unit.

The new units generate hot water, which farmers can use for cleaning – providing significant electricity savings.

Information provided with the release states that combined with the more efficient system, shed electricity savings have averaged 30% and the use of fourth-generation refrigerants instead of HFCs reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to older systems.

As chilling systems age they can struggle to meet milk snap-chilling to 6degC or lower, while the new technology provides transparent data and allows real-time remote monitoring.

Anne Douglas, group director of Fonterra Farm Source, said the co-operative was keen to be involved given the project brings both short and long-term benefits.

“We’re delighted to be part of this collaboration because it delivers value to Fonterra farmers through things like improved efficiencies while also helping lower on-farm emissions. It’s an exclusive deal that we can offer in large part because of the scale of our co-operative and strength of our partnerships.”