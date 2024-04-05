Contract milking: what I’d do differently

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farmers stepping into contract milking in the new season should take time to celebrate the achievement and be wary of spending every waking minute on the farm.

That’s the advice from Danielle Hovmand and Sam Ebbett, who joined the Federated Farmers Podcast to share their top tips for new contract milkers.

Hovmand, Federated Farmers Waikato dairy vice chair, says she’d get off the farm more often if she could re-do her first six months in contract milking.

“I took on a contract milking role that was reasonably far from my nearest town. You get really busy with calving and mating and it’s easy to become consumed by what’s happening on the farm.

“I finally got off the farm in November, going to Young Farmers events and discussion groups, and I thought to myself, ‘It would have been so much better if I’d done this earlier on’.

“I started to meet people in the community and make those connections, so becoming a part of that community earlier is something I’d go back and do.”

Now 50/50 sharemilking near Morrinsville, Hovmand says part of becoming self-employed as a contract milker means learning how to look after yourself.

“You’re the boss now, so you have to be able to manage your time and know when to call it quits. That was quite a big learning curve for me.”

Ebbett, Federated Farmers Taranaki dairy chair and national sharefarmer chair, says learning how to take a break was a challenge for him too.

“Even though I had staff, I worked every day. You need to take time off-farm and not work every hour the sun is up.

“Sure, it’s about doing what you have to do and doing it to a good standard, but taking some time for yourself is very important.”

Ebbett, who’s now variable order sharemilking near Stratford, encourages new contract milkers to pat themselves on the back for ticking off a major career goal.

“If I could go back, after that first week, I’d probably sit back and congratulate myself because becoming a self-employed contract milker is a big step in your career.

“You’ve done all the hard work with your budgets and getting advice, and now you’re finally a contract milker come June 1. Stop and enjoy it – you’ve done it.”

Learning to communicate well is also crucial for new contract milkers, Hovmand and Ebbett say.

“Communication is key. If something arises and you’re not happy with it, have a calm discussion and figure out a way to come to some sort of agreement and get through it,” Hovmand says.

“Don’t let issues become a bigger problem because, when you do that, it starts to affect your day-to-day work.”

Ebbett says lack of communication is the biggest driver of disputes within contract milking agreements.

“I’d encourage you to nail the communication from day one. No one likes surprises, so upfront it with communication and set a really good benchmark right from the first week.”

The pair also emphasise the importance of going into contract milking with a crystal-clear understanding of all the income and expense numbers.

“You have to make sure it’s viable,” Hovmand says.

“I recommend people use the DairyNZ Contract Milker Calculator. That will set you up really well and can prevent conflict and disappointment in the future.”

“Numbers are now your best friend,” Ebbett says.

“Knowing your numbers inside out and back to front is the best bit of advice I can give to someone.”

Ebbett encourages contract milkers – or any other farmers – to join Federated Farmers to gain heavily discounted industry-leading agreements.

“The Federated Farmers contract milking, sharefarming and employment agreements, are the best you can get on the market.

“The Guaranteed Minimum Return (GMR) in Federated Farmers’ Contract Milking Agreement is industry-leading in terms of supporting contract milkers.

“It ensures that during a tough time, be it drought or flood or cyclone, that you can pay your staff, put food on the table and keep operating on your farm regardless of what’s happening with production.”

He says having access to the free 0800 advice line as a member is also really helpful once you’re employing people as a contract milker.

“When anything goes pear-shaped, you have that back-up of the Feds legal team to ask the tricky questions. If you’re a member, that’s a free service. It’s priceless – it can help you out massively.”

Hear the full conversation with Hovmand and Ebbett on episode six of the Federated Farmers Podcast, which goes live on April 8 – fedfarm.org.nz/podcast

Federated Farmers, New Zealand’s leading independent rural advocacy organisation, has established a news and insights partnership with AgriHQ, the country’s leading rural publisher, to give the farmers of New Zealand a more informed, united and stronger voice. Feds news and commentary appears each week in its own section of the Farmers Weekly print edition and online.

In Focus Podcast: Seeking value and respect for a wool clip

Federated Farmers meat and wool chair Toby Williams is giving up on sending his wool to auction and will contract it instead. He tells Bryan why he’s made this decision.