Atmospheric river couldn’t dampen Whataroa calf sale

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In early April, an atmospheric river well and truly hit the South Westland region, bringing with it 500-700mm of rain.

Due to the copious amount of rain, the annual Whataroa calf sale was delayed a week and was held under blue skies and sunshine on April 18.

South Westland farmers farm to this sale and they do a fantastic job of it. Hazlett agent Phil Manera said the vendors put everything into their stock for this day. “The calves presented to buyers are of the highest standard and the quality is always magnificent.”

They are a top representation of the breeds, most of which are Angus and Angus-Hereford and Charolais-cross.

A handful of vendors feed calves into this sale and the day began with regular vendors David and Robert Scott, Karangarua.

A Silverstream Charolais bull is used over homebred cows to produce calves that are heavy-boned with great muscle pattern. Their Charolais-cross steers topped the sale at $1165, while Hereford-Angus made $1035-$1105 and Hereford, $1015.

The Scott Brothers’ first-cross Hereford-Angus heifers topped the heifer section at $860 and the balance made $665-$800, while Charolais-cross returned $850.

D & B Friend also offered Charolais-cross steers, which sold for $950-$1060, and heifers, $710-$770.

Keeping the exotic-cross calves coming was Des Routhan with Charolais-cross steers at $910-$1130 and heifers, $650-$850. Routhan also sold Hereford steers for $1000.

Another consignment of traditional calves from R &A Lash rounded out the sale and Angus and Angus-Hereford steers made $830-$950 and heifers, $660-$700.

This article was written by AgriHQ analyst Suz Bremner. Suz leads the AgriHQ LivestockEye team, including data collectors who are tasked with being on the ground at sale yards throughout the country. Subscribe to AgriHQ reports here.