Blom named inaugural Align Farms scholar

Lincoln University student and AgriHQ cadet Emma Blom has been named as the first recipient of the Align Farms agriculture scholarship.

The scholarship covers one year’s tuition for a student enrolled in a food and fibre-related undergraduate program.

Blom grew up in rural Southland and is studying for a Bachelor of Environment and Society at Lincoln University.

She is passionate about agriculture and celebrates the products, people and environments that comprise our primary industry sector.

Blom recently completed a Lincoln commerce paper overseas focusing on the import and export opportunities with New Zealand primary products in the South Korean market.

She is actively involved in the industry and with her family’s dairy farm down south.

She has attended a wide array of conferences and is on the organising committee for Generation Change (Part of the Agri-Women’s Development Trust).

As part of her mentorship programme with AgriHQ, Blom attended the AgriTech Oceania 2035 summit in Auckland in October.

Her thoughts on the conference and what it meant for food and fibre producers here were published in Farmers Weekly.