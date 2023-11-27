Wools of NZ hails turnaround on carpeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wools of New Zealand is applauding the new government’s preference for wool over synthetics in government buildings.

The coalition government is directing government agencies where practical and appropriate to prefer the use of woollen fibres rather than artificial fibres in government buildings.

“Wools of New Zealand has been advocating for the use of wool in public sector buildings for some time, including tendering for a wool tiles contract with the Ministry of Education, so the government’s decision is a significant boost to wool growers and the industry,” Wools of New Zealand chief executive John McWhirter said.

“We’re seeing more and more organisations like Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Bank of New Zealand seeking to ensure their premises are more sustainable and choosing wool over plastic so it’s great that the government has signalled it wants to move in this direction too.

“Wool carpets and tiles do not cost the earth. The many beneficial natural properties of our wool tiles make them ideal for use in public spaces and they are a very good choice for a wide range of organisations and businesses, including the education sector, offices and retail.

“Over the past three years, Wools of New Zealand has been investing in the development of a range of domestic and commercial flooring products made from wool. Our commercial wool tile range is a key part of the company’s strategy to significantly improve outcomes for New Zealand strong wool producers.”