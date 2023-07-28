An emerging protein industry built on NZ’s strengths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first episode of AgriHQ’s new podcast, Farmers Weekly in Focus, brought to you by Ballance Agri-Nutrients, features an in-depth interview with FoodHQ chief executive Dr Victoria Hatton about a new report that looks at emerging proteins.

Hatton’s team has rated New Zealand’s ability to succeed in producing 10 key “alternative” proteins. She tells Farmers Weekly managing editor Bryan Gibson that four of them fit well with our environment, capability and research infrastructure.

Gibson also chats with new Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford about his plans for the organisation over the next few years.

Feds, like other industry groups, has faced some strong criticism from the farming community over its advocacy on issues such as emissions pricing, freshwater reforms and biodiversity. Langford recognises this challenge and lays out how he and the executive plan to address it.

Senior reporter Richard Rennie gives an update on a couple of key stories he’s been working on this week. First, he unpacks a new study from Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research that maps every landslip caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. The researchers found that pasture and exotic forests fared worse than native bush when it came to erosion.

He also gives an update on local supermarkets’ plans to address Scope 3 emissions – those that come from the food they sell. Retailers abroad have been discussing this issue for a while now, but it’s only just become a talking point here at home.

• Farmers Weekly podcast’s are available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.